Seattle man sentenced to 10 years for sex trafficking minors

A 23-year-old Seattle man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking underage girls into prostitution on Aurora Avenue.

Isaac Shorack was sentenced Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Seattle for attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

Law enforcement first learned of Shorack in Nov. 2021, when a tip came into the National Human Trafficking hotline claiming he trafficked minors. The FBI launched an investigation and were able to trace some of his activity through phone records and bank statements.

According to court documents, the FBI found text messages showing Shorack's control of minors' activities, including pricing, what sex acts they should do, usage of condoms and whether they were earning enough money for him—investigators found that conversations of money directly correlated with deposits made into his bank accounts.

Shorack bragged in text messages about beating another victim who did not follow his orders, and admitted he knew at least three of his victims were minors.

The FBI used an experienced undercover agent based out-of-state to pose as a 17-year-old minor.

Shorack texted and called the "minor," and tried to entice her to come to Seattle and work for him. He also had some of the minors under his control reach out to recruit her.

Eventually, he bought the "minor" a plane ticket to Seattle and said he would pick her up outside baggage claim. Port of Seattle Police arrested Shorack at Sea-Tac Airport in Feb. 2022.

"Mr. Shorack used threats and violence to control vulnerable juveniles who he sold for sex on Aurora Avenue," said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. "He made hundreds of thousands of dollars by exploiting and endangering young women and used the money to fund his lavish lifestyle."

According to court records, Shorack deposited more than $360,000 into his account in proceeds from prostitution. A federal judge ordered he pay $50,000 in restitution to the three known minor victims.

"It is deplorable that Mr. Shorack not only recruited minors from across the country, but he also demonstrated zero concern for his victims’ well-being," said Richard A. Collodi of FBI Seattle. "The work the FBI and our law enforcement partners are doing to combat modern-day slavery is critical in ending this dehumanizing crime."

After his 10-year sentence, Shorack will be under 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.