Seattle man faces gun, drug charges following bust in Ballard

A man was charged Thursday with several drug and gun charges after a bust in Ballard.

The King County Prosecutor's Office says Robert Catone faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of meth, fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute.

According to authorities, Seattle Police, Homeland Security and FBI agents served a search warrant on Catone's home in Ballard on Sept. 22. Charging documents say Catone told detectives they would find fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and guns in his home.

Officers recovered 14 guns, 1,345 grams of fentanyl, 238 grams of heroin and 14.8 grams of meth, as well as other narcotics, ammunition, body armor, gun accessories and $44,482 in cash.

Prosecutors argued for Catone to be held on $500,000 bail, but the judge set it at $150,000.