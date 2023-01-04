Seattle man arrested after standoff at Yesler Terrace apartment

A Seattle man is in police custody after an apartment standoff in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood Tuesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of a man screaming and banging on walls at an apartment near the corner of 12th Ave. and E Remington Ct.

Victims told police they were scared for their safety, saying the suspect was screaming threats to kill and damaging parked cars near the complex.

Police contacted the suspect, but he barricaded himself inside the apartment, refusing to step out.

Negotiators eventually were able to get the man out of the apartment, where he was arrested without incident. The suspect was later booked into the King County Jail for threats to kill.

It is unknown if the suspect involved as experiencing a state of crisis during the reported incidents.