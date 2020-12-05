Seattle launches pilot program, two kiosks installed with free oral COVID-19 testing

Two COVID-19 testing kiosks in Seattle’s Northgate and Central District are now open for walk-up clients.

On Friday, Mayor Jenny Durkan's office announced the new pilot program installation of the free, Curative COVID-19 testing kiosks. The two kiosks are located at the south end of the Northgate Community Center and the other at the Central District, east of the Garfield Community Center.

Durkan’s office said the kiosks will add more than 1,000 additional daily tests. Officials say with the new pilot program, city officials can conduct 7,000 or more tests a day. Citywide, Seattle has conducted nearly 450,000 tests in Seattle’s Aurora, SoDo, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle testing locations since June.

A soft launch opening for the services starts on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Curative staff will also be available to help clients through the self-collected oral fluid swab COVID-19 test.

Clients can register to use a kiosk testing by scheduling an appointment through the Curative website or the city’s COVID-19 testing website. Officials say test results will be delivered electronically within 48 hours.