Seattle Kraken fans gear up for season opener

Fans are gearing up for the Seattle Kraken season opening matchup in Las Vegas. Tuesday night is the hockey team’s first official game since the NHL expanded the league into the Pacific Northwest.

Some fans who could not travel to Nevada decided found camaraderie at one of Seattle’s hockey-centric sports bar, The Angry Beaver.

Before the puck dropped, crews at the Kraken Community Iceplex helped hockey fans find Kraken laden clothing. Game jerseys are so popular that customers are told they have to wait weeks before the final product is shipped.

Kent Curtis left the facility with a bag full of Kraken swag.

"It’s only under $500," he laughed, insisting he also purchased a hat for his wife.

Tuesday’s season opener has been a long time coming. Curtis says our state’s sports fans are able to come together to get behind the NHL’s latest expansion team.

"I think you’re going to get a combination of Seahawks fans, Sounders fans, Husky fans and Cougar fan all rolled into one with the Kraken," he said. "That’s what the squid squad is."

Fans also hit the ice at the Iceplex, it’s one place they could find community waiting the Seattle Kraken’s debut.

While Seattle Kraken fans had to get creative for the NHL season opener, excitement now focuses on the team’s first home game at Climate Pledge Arena on October 23.