Seattle joins national memorial to honor lives lost to COVID-19

Many people in the Pacific Northwest have suffered during this pandemic. On Tuesday, they joined others around the country in a national memorial and moment of unity.

At the Kobe Bell at Seattle Center, five people who have been directly impacted by the loss of life, each rang the bell a total of 40 times.

It represented the nearly 4,000 lives lost in Washington State and the 400,000 who have died from the virus in the United States.

One of those bell ringers was Virginia Ramos, an infection control nurse at SeaMar Community Health Centers.

As a frontline health care worker, she's seen loss. She's also experienced the pain firsthand in her own family.

Q13 News wanted to share her COVID-19 story of pain, healing, and hope with you.