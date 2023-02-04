Seattle homicide detectives investigate after a man was found dead on Aurora Ave.

article

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in North Seattle on Saturday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers were driving on Aurora Ave. N in the Bitter Lake area at around 8:00 a.m. when they were flagged down by someone on the side of the road.

They showed police a man in a parking lot who was clearly dead with significant assaultive injuries.

Detectives are processing the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-8477.

This is a developing story.