Seattle high school teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with 16-year-old student

A teacher at Franklin High School has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a teenage student several times in the span of 15 days, according to court documents.

The 32-year-old teacher was arrested on Feb. 17 after a 16-year-old girl came forward, alleging they had a sexual relationship.

The student told investigators that their "intimate relationship" began on Feb. 2.

According to court documents, the student said there were over 3,000 text message exchanges between the two of them.

The teacher was arrested for investigation of sexual misconduct with a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

A judge set bail at $100,000.

According to the Franklin High School's staff directory, the suspect taught science at the school. His school photo was removed from the directory, but his name and email were still listed.

FOX 13 has reached out to Seattle Public Schools for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

Franklin High School is located in the Mount Baker neighborhood. There were 1,177 students enrolled at the school for the 2022-23 school year.