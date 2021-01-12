Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:08 PM PST until WED 9:05 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:08 AM PST until SAT 6:52 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:38 AM PST until THU 11:01 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:41 PM PST until WED 11:53 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:07 AM PST until THU 10:32 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:38 PM PST until TUE 10:39 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:06 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:25 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:13 AM PST until WED 11:54 PM PST, Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:36 AM PST until WED 12:45 PM PST, Pacific County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:20 PM PST until WED 2:15 PM PST, Spokane County, Whitman County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:39 AM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Avalanche Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:54 AM PST until WED 12:45 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM PST until WED 8:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area

City of Seattle gets approval to start vaccinating residents, workers in adult family homes

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
COVID-19 in Washington
Q13 FOX

State approves City of Seattle as COVID vaccine distributor

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Tuesday that the city has been approved as a COVID-19 vaccine distributor and will use two mobile vaccination units.

SEATTLE - The Washington State Department of Health approved the city of Seattle to be a coronavirus vaccine distributor, a step that was necessary for the city to be able to set up its own system for vaccinating people.

The Seattle Fire Department will be launching two mobile vaccination teams for the effort, and distribution could start as early as this Thursday. The Seattle Fire Department EMTs and emergency responders were authorized to administer these vaccines last week. 

This vaccine rollout impacts those who are residents and workers of adult family homes, and providers, who are not being served by federal programs. The city is starting off with licensed facilities.

RELATED: Who's getting the COVID-19 vaccine next: A look at Washington's distribution plan

"With enough supply and with our two mobile teams, we think within two weeks' time, we can provide every adult family home in Seattle, not served by the federal government, with a COVID vaccination. With enough supply, by the end of February, we will have administered both doses to nearly 1,000 vulnerable health care workers, older adults, and people with disabilities in these adult-family homes," she continued. 

In King County, around 1.3 million adults will need some kind of immunity for things to get back to normal, Durkan said. That number translates to about 70% of the population, a number that national healthcare experts are using. 

The city has identified 100 adult homes that will get the vaccinations first. Between the two mobile sites, Seattle fire hopes to vaccinate 100 people a day. 

There will be no cost for these vaccines. 

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said the city expects to have all these homes vaccinated with the first dose by Jan. 24.

"We are working with our partners at UW Medicine, Public Health Seattle-King Co and the Washington Department of Health to get as much vaccine as we can for this pilot until we have a regular supply," said Scoggins.

"We know that to bend the curve truly, to get to a place where we can get back to a semblance of normality, we have to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. We have to get those shots out of refrigerators and into people's arms," said Durkan.

The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. has climbed to nearly 375,000 people, data from Johns Hopkins University shows. More 22.4 million infections have been confirmed nationwide.

The number of COVID-19 cases was expected to soar this month after end-of-year holiday gatherings and a growing number of people contracting a new, more contagious variant. 