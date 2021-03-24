Seattle firefighter charged in child sex sting arrested again for 2019 rape

A Seattle firefighter charged with allegedly trying to have sex with children has been arrested again in connection with a 2019 rape of a minor.

On Sunday, 52-year-old Andrew Sapier was arrested by Washington State Patrol as part of an undercover child sex sting. According to charging documents, Sapier drove to a Tacoma house to meet with who he thought were two 13-year-old girls but instead was met with detectives.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that Sapier allegedly raped a 14-year-old in 2019.

According to Seattle Police, the 14-year-old victim met Sapier online. Sapier allegedly invited the victim to his home in Seattle where he allegedly provided the victim with alcohol and raped them.

The victim reported the rape to the police, but the case became stagnant because detectives couldn't locate or contact the victim to continue the investigation, according to SPD.

Once detectives with SPD's Sexual Assault Unit learned of Sapier's arrest, they revisited the case and were able to locate the victim, who positively identified Sapier as the suspect.

Sapier had posted bail for the Sunday arrest but was arrested again in King County.

On Wednesday, he was formally charged with second-degree attempted child rape for the Pierce County sting.

Seattle Fire placed him on administrative leave after the first arrest.

"I am deeply concerned about the egregious allegations brought against Firefighter Sapier. As first responders, we take an oath to uphold the public’s trust, and these allegations go against every value we strive to uphold. I want to assure the community we serve that I will take every action within my authority to hold this individual accountable pending completion of our internal investigation. He will remain on administrative leave until our investigation is complete," Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said in a statement.

