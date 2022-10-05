Seattle Fire: String of fires through Pioneer Square, International District set intentionally

Seattle Police are investigating more than half a dozen fires Seattle Fire Department inspectors believe may have been intentionally set.

The damage stretches from the International District to Pioneer Square, ranging from small dumpster fires to one incident leaving thousands of dollars in damage at a property under renovation.

The fire department says it responds to thousands and thousands of calls and fires every year, but these fires in question all happened within a short time frame and in a small area.

"This used to be a vibrant community," said Duncan Manago.

Manago catches a bus at 12th Avenue and S. Jackson Street in the International District multiple times a week to see his doctor. It is the same area Seattle Police has for weeks deployed emphasis patrols to clamp down on crime, but Manago says cops have more work to do.

"They need to clean it up down here," he said. "You are afraid to get off the bus."

He says the crowds of criminal activity is not as large as it had been before patrols, but he is not surprised to see property damage to a building nearby, with shattered glass and scorched walls.

The damage comprises one crime scene of seven the Seattle Fire Department believes to have been intentionally set on Oct. 2 between 2–8 a.m.

An electric scooter, dumpsters and debris were also set ablaze at multiple locations. The incident near 12th Avenue caused an estimated $5,000 in damages, according to SFD.

"The fires happened in a short period of time in a short space," said SFD spokesperson David Cuerpo. "That raises concern. We get fires in the city, over 20k last year, but it is the quick succession in a small area that raises concern."

RELATED: Seattle arson investigators believe 7 fires were intentionally set in a single day

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Seattle Fire handed over its findings to Seattle Police for criminal inquiry. The fire department says no one was injured and suggests business owners lock dumpsters and keep litter swept to avoid new fires.

Manago says it might be time to reach out to an old friend and light a fire under city officials.

"I went to school with Mayor Bruce Harrell," he said. "I may have to go talk to him."