Seattle Fire employee arrested for sending threatening emails to Kshama Sawant from city email address

A Seattle Fire employee has been arrested on cyberstalking, identity theft and computer trespass charges for reportedly sending threatening, disturbing emails to Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant from a city email address.

The Seattle Police Department announced the arrest in a press release.

In a letter sent to city officials in January, Sawant said the emails began in December 2020 with a message telling her to leave town.

From there, the messages became more sinister, Sawant says, with the "most ominous" message sent Jan. 18.

Seattle Police said investigators believe a 42-year-old man who works for Seattle Fire sent the messages. Police initially investigated one Seattle Fire employee, which led them to a second employee.

The first employee was eliminated as a suspect, but officers arrested the second employee last week.

Q13 News is not naming the suspect until he is formally charged with a crime.

The suspect has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the "upcoming legal process and internal investigation," Seattle Fire said in a statement.