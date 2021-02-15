Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Fire employee arrested for sending threatening emails to Kshama Sawant from city email address

Published 
Seattle Police
Q13 FOX
article

SEATTLE, WA - Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant speaks at a rally held outside the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

SEATTLE - A Seattle Fire employee has been arrested on cyberstalking, identity theft and computer trespass charges for reportedly sending threatening, disturbing emails to Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant from a city email address. 

The Seattle Police Department announced the arrest in a press release. 

In a letter sent to city officials in January, Sawant said the emails began in December 2020 with a message telling her to leave town. 

From there, the messages became more sinister, Sawant says, with the "most ominous" message sent Jan. 18.

Seattle Police said investigators believe a 42-year-old man who works for Seattle Fire sent the messages. Police initially investigated one Seattle Fire employee, which led them to a second employee.

The first employee was eliminated as a suspect, but officers arrested the second employee last week. 

Q13 News is not naming the suspect until he is formally charged with a crime. 

The suspect has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the "upcoming legal process and internal investigation," Seattle Fire said in a statement. 

Kshama Sawant has the power to help crime victims

Each week on&nbsp;The Divide,&nbsp;Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues that divide us. This week:&nbsp;Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant has the power to help crime victims.