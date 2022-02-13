Seattle Elks Lodge destroyed by arson celebrates grand reopening

article

Seattle Elks Lodge 92 was destroyed by arson in 2018, and on Sunday, members came back for a grand reopening—just in time for the Super Bowl.

But lodge officials said they've already had to combat attempted break-ins and crime. So, they said they're pushing back.

"Here, here, here," Exalted Ruler, Nathan Belo said.

A brand-new building targeted in the same old spot.

Belo at the Seattle Elks Lodge 92 in North Queen Anne said people have left their mark trying to force their way in during the night.

"Our new fence got torn out. I've had multiple alarm calls. They've tried to pry the windows, the doors, destroyed a door lock already," said Belo.

It's frustrating, he said, after the old lodge in this same location on Third Avenue North was destroyed by arson just a few years ago.

The charred building only got more attention.

"It never stopped. Even during a year and a half after we were still getting broken into. They were salvaging — whoever they are, they were still stealing any piece of metal," Belo said.

He said they now have 28 security cameras inside and outside the new lodge.

That's one deterrent; the other is new signage warning people "you're on camera."

"We're worried about, you know… they proposed no jail time for non-violent crime. So, you know, I sell businesses, and they lose their insurance, one big $1,000 window and they drop you," Belo said.

He said every time there's an alarm call, it costs this non-profit money, and sometimes means he must take the situation into his own hands.

"I got a call, alarm call and I said, 'Well, I will come down here and handle it' and it's like, 'Well, we have no police in the area.' Well that's not my problem," Belo said

Those calls seemed to have stopped for now.

That makes him hopeful on this Super Bowl Sunday that he can focus on welcoming members in, instead of keeping crooks out.

"Everyone's been extremely pleased with the product we created here, and for generations to come, we hope," Belo said.

He said his advice for other business owners is to make sure you have clear signage warning people about the security measures in place.

Belo said all of these break-ins are having people rethink about where they set up shop.

Lodge leaders said there are still ongoing concerns about other crimes happening nearby.

Belo said recently he saw a woman with a live fire burning about 75 feet from the new building.

