Seattle education session canceled after White Supremacists hacking, organization says

The Seattle Education Association abruptly canceled their 'Families of Color' listening session after being hacked by White Supremacists, the association said in a Facebook post.

SEA said in the post the supremacists group used hateful language, abusive speech and vulgar videos during the online meeting Monday night.

Several people claimed they were attacked in the meeting, causing the group to immediately cancel the listening session.

The education board apologized for the hateful remarks made by the hackers and expressed sympathies to the attending members.

"Knowing our communities of color have been dealing with this for generations, we will not let hate prevail. We will come back together and we will do the work we intended to do," the association said in the Facebook post.

SEA stated they hope to host another meeting with more safety protocols in place at a later date.

The Seattle Education Association is a non-profit organization that supports over 6,000 certified, clerical, paraprofessional employees working for Seattle Public Schools.

Q13 News has reached out to Seattle Education Association for further comment.