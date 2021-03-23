Seattle detectives seize over 400,000 fentanyl pills, several handguns

article

Seattle narcotics detectives seized over 400,00 fentanyl pills Tuesday, along with hundreds of other drugs.

SPD detectives and Homeland Security Investigations’ Narcotics Taskforce seized hundreds of drugs, including fentanyl pills, meth, heroin, and cocaine, according to a blotter release from SPD on Tuesday.

Officials served several warrants in Bellevue on Tuesday. Their investigation originally started in North Seattle but led police to several locations in Bellevue. This case is still being investigated.

Seattle detectives seize over 400,000 fentanyl pills in Bellevue, including handguns and other drugs. Photo courtesy: Seattle Police Department

During the investigation, detectives recovered:

410,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills, or fentanyl

77 pounds of methamphetamine

908 grams of heroin

787 grams of cocaine

Two handguns, one previously reported stolen

And nearly a quarter of a million dollars in cash.

In 2020, Public Health of Seattle & King County sounded the alarm over the spike in overdoses and warning communities to be aware of counterfeit pills making their way into Western Washington.

According to the DEA's 2020 National Drug Threat Assessment, Washington state has seen a 92 percent increase in fentanyl seizures, 57 percent increase in western Washington and about 230 percent increase in eastern Washington.