Seattle Deaf Film Festival kicks off virtual event

You can watch the best new films created by deaf filmmakers at the 2022 Seattle Deaf Film Festival (SDFF), tickets are available through April 22.

SDFF showcases the best work from deaf, deaf and blind, deaf and disabled, and hard of hearing filmmakers.

According to SDFF, 34 incredible films from 11 countries will be presented at this year’s virtual festival from April 8 to April 22. You can buy a pass to access all SDFF films, or purchase individual tickets for feature films and short film programs here.

RELATED: Netflix films and series dominate Golden Globe 2021 nominations

RELATED: Russian film crew to make 1st movie in space aboard ISS

The festival is virtual, meaning there are no set viewing schedules. This gives moviegoers the opportunity to watch whatever movie they like, whenever they want.

SDFF is offering a wide array of films in this year’s lineup, including comedies, dramas, documentaries, horror and more. Every film will include subtitles.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram