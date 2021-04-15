Seattle crews responding to 500-gallon propane leak, effected area evacuated
SEATTLE - Crews are responding to a propane gas leak Thursday night on Corson Ave. S.
Seattle fire officials responded to the 500-gallon propane gas leak at 6400 Blk. of Corson Ave. S. in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.
Seattle Police and firefighters are responding to the area. Seattle Fire says crews have a 500-foot isolation zone around the leak.
Crews are monitoring the area to determine the propane levels in the atmosphere.
People have been evacuated from the impacted area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
