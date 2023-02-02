Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda to run for King County Council

article

Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda announced Thursday morning that she will be running for King County Council District 8.

Mosqueda, who is currently serving in her sixth year office and as the council's budget chair, is seeking to replace outgoing councilmember Joe McDermott.

In a news release, she said the growing regional need to address displacement and build workforce housing, invest in public health and behavioral health, and support for working families and

small businesses with affordable childcare, accessible transit, and job training was her motivation to run.

"District 8 is my home, where my husband and I are raising our three-year-old daughter in the North Delridge neighborhood, our pediatrician is in Burien, andour favorite parks span the shoreline of the district from Seahurst to Jack Block neighborhood is surrounded by working families, play areas and parks, nearby public beaches, bustling small businesses, bike lanes and trails, community centers and childcare, and multiple lines of transit – this is the kind of welcoming and accessible community," said Mosqueda. "I hope for all District 8 residents. I will work with urgency, and in collaboration with community and local leaders, to expand economic opportunities and improve the health of every King County neighbor."

Mosqueda has served in Seattle's at-large Position 8, which is a city-wide seat, since getting elected in 2017.

"Throughout my career, I have brought diverse coalitions together to pass landmark policy changes," Mosqueda said.