Seattle College event highlights Black women suffragettes

With a historic presidential election less than a month away, Seattle Central College is hosting a virtual event to spotlight the important role black women have played in democracy and the women’s suffrage movement.

The virtual panel event will take place on October 13th at 5:00 p.m. and will include a live screening of the short documentary, "The Untold Stories of Black Women in the Suffrage Movement."

The short documentary was created & produced by the KD Hall Foundation and commissioned by The Washington State Women’s Commission.

The public is encouraged to attend this event to learn about this forgotten history and the contributions of Black women suffragettes.

2020 also marks the 100-year anniversary since women first gained the right to legally vote in the U.S.

