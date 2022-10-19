Seattle clinic offering free eye exams, glasses for those in need

The Seattle/King County Clinic will be offering free eye exams and prescription glasses for those who cannot access affordable eye care.

The clinic, held at McCaw Hall at the Seattle Center, runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23.

Free admission tickets will be available at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center (corner of 2nd Ave. North & Thomas Street/Lenny Wilkens Way) each day beginning at 6 a.m., with the doors to the clinic opening at 7:30 a.m.

Once the clinic opens, patients are escorted to the service facility and admitted by ticket number to be registered and receive free eye care.

This is the seventh year Seattle/King County Clinic has held a free clinic at Seattle Center.

