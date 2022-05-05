Seattle City Light investigating cause of 4 outages; 14,816 customers affected

article

Seattle City Lights (SCL) is investigating four separate power outages, impacting 14,816 customers Thursday afternoon.

According to SCL, the main areas affected by the outages are in West Seattle and the Georgetown neighborhood.

At 12:40 p.m., two major outages were reported at the same time. One outage reported 8,696 outages, the other 6,075.

At 9:25 a.m., 37 customers were impacted by an outage in West Seattle near Elliott Bay.

All three of outages are currently being investigated.

A fourth outage happened at around 6:02 a.m. near University District, though only 8 customers were affected. It was determined that the cause of this outage was equipment failure.

To view SCL's live outage map, click here.

This is a developing story.