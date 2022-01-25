Seattle City Council votes to keep COVID-related hazard pay for grocery workers

The Seattle City Council voted on Tuesday to keep the pandemic-related hazard pay for grocery workers in place.

In January of 2021, the council approved the pay boost for workers at large grocery companies — those with more than 500 employees — to remain in effect as long as the city has a declared civil emergency related to the pandemic.

The hazard pay allowed for an extra $4/hour for employees at a grocery store with more than 500 employees worldwide and to stores larger than 10,000 square feet. It did not apply to convenience stores or farmers markets.

In December, former mayor Jenny Durkan vetoed a city council bill that would have ended the hazard pay in 2022.

During the Jan. 25 city council vote, they declined to override the mayor's veto.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram