Expand / Collapse search
Air Stagnation Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
3
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 8:14 PM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Air Stagnation Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County

Seattle City Council votes to keep COVID-related hazard pay for grocery workers

Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Grocery associations file lawsuit with Seattle over new $4 hazard pay law

Grocery companies file a lawsuit with the city of Seattle following the new hazard pay increase for grocery store workers.

SEATTLE - The Seattle City Council voted on Tuesday to keep the pandemic-related hazard pay for grocery workers in place. 

In January of 2021, the council approved the pay boost for workers at large grocery companies — those with more than 500 employees — to remain in effect as long as the city has a declared civil emergency related to the pandemic. 

The hazard pay allowed for an extra $4/hour for employees at a grocery store with more than 500 employees worldwide and to stores larger than 10,000 square feet. It did not apply to convenience stores or farmers markets. 

In December, former mayor Jenny Durkan vetoed a city council bill that would have ended the hazard pay in 2022. 

During the Jan. 25 city council vote, they declined to override the mayor's veto. 

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram