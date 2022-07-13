Seattle City Council votes on preference for new Sound Transit Line connecting West Seattle to Ballard

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted on their preferences for a new Sound Transit Line connecting West Seattle to Ballard.

The $12 billion dollar project was approved in 2016, is expected to be completed by 2040 and is the largest infrastructure project in city history, according to the Transportation and Seattle Public Utilities Committee.

The line will stretch from West Seattle to SODO, elevate, go underground from SODO to lower Queen Anne and elevate again on its way to Ballard.

"As we confront the climate crisis, we want more people to ride transit," said Chair of Seattle City Council Alex Pedersen. "I recognize there's a strong desire to make sure the design and construction of this mega project builds in flexibility for future expansion options beyond Sound Transit three, and to make sure the experience for transit riders is streamlined and efficient."

The most recent amendment made by the city would revise the objectives related to station circulation, use of public right-of-way, potential future system expansion, and construction methods. This amendment would revise the alignment recommendation for the SODO segment, the Chinatown-International District segment, and the Downtown segment.

"Ultimately all of these decisions will be made by 18 member sound transit board repping king pierce and Snohomish counties but Seattle linchpin time is money Seattle will be asked to expedite, happen as quickly as possible," said Pedersen.

Some who live in the Chinatown International district have voiced their concerns about the new line with displaced residents and business owners.

"I asked the council to amend the resolution," said resident Jacqueline Liu. "To recommend that Sound Transit's go back to the drawing board and find other station alternatives to the existing options that prioritize historic preservation and keeping small businesses and residents in the neighborhood."

The project includes 12+ miles of new light rail track, 13+ of new or expanded stations, two water crossings among other additions.

A full board action by the West Seattle and Ballard Link Extension City Team for a preferred alternative is expected on July 28.



