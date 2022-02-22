Seattle City Council votes to let eviction moratorium end

The Seattle City Council voted Tuesday to allow Mayor Bruce Harrell to end the eviction moratorium.

Harrell announced earlier this month that the city’s eviction moratorium will end on Feb. 28. It has been in effect since March 2020—the start of the pandemic.

Under Harrell’s plan, the city also said all tenants who demonstrate that they are going through financial hardship will receive continued eviction protections for at least six months after the end of the moratorium.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant said the city’s moratorium should last until the city’s emergency order is lifted.

The Seattle City Council met at 2 p.m. to discuss a resolution extending the city's moratorium. After listening to public comment, the council voted 5–3 to not adopt the resolution.

