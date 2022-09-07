Seattle City Council passes 3 bills aimed at increasing equity in cannabis industry

The Seattle City Council has unanimously passed three pieces of legislation that aim to create equity policies in the cannabis industry and "fight to repair past harms in the war on drugs."

The three pieces of legislation:

Expresses the City of Seattle’s intent to: engage in cannabis equity, expungement of cannabis convictions, equity work and funding, and develop a needs assessment for needs within the workforce and cannabis industry

Advances equity in cannabis licensing and expands licensed activities

Requires employers to take action to develop job retention, security, and stability within the cannabis industry

"Today’s Cannabis Equity legislation sets us on a path towards restoring harms created by the War on Drugs, and City and State policies," said Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who sponsored the bill. "Thanks to the coalition of advocates – including UFCW 3000, the Freedom Project, Black Excellence in Cannabis – and thanks to Mayor Harrell’s team, we are taking the first of many steps towards policies that center workers, those harmed by the War on Drugs, and displaced Black medical marijuana license holders. As one of the first areas to legalize cannabis, we also need to step up on implementing equity and reparations in the cannabis industry."

The bills are effective 30 days after Mayor Bruce Harrell signs the legislation into law. The bill that pertains to job retention will be applied nine months after the effective date in an effort to allow for the Office of Labor Standards to prepare for implementation.