City Council considers raising rates for Climate Pledge Arena street parking

The Seattle City Council is considering a proposal to raise street-parking costs near Climate Pledge Arena during events.

Parking rates could be raised as high as $12 an hour, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

The Seattle City Council Transportation Committee unanimously passed the proposal and it will go before the City Council on Monday.

The city's Department of Transportation worked with the Uptown Alliance in Queen Anne to discuss parking rates and provided surveys for residents to fill out.

SDOT has encouraged people to take mass transit to events in the Seattle Center.

