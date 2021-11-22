Seattle City Council approves 2022 budget with no cuts to SPD

The Seattle City Council has passed its final version of the city's 2022 budget, without cutting any positions or salaries of the Seattle Police Department.

Funding for the Seattle Police Department has been a source of contention among city officials and residents.

Mayor Jenny Durkan proposed more than $365 million for the Seattle Police Department and earlier this month, the council drafted its own proposal including a slew of cuts and reallocation of funds.

The most notable was a list of cuts totaling more than $10 million from the police department. The cuts would have come from hiring incentives, technology projects and community service officers.

However, last week, council members rejected one of their own amendments to the proposal that would have eliminated 101 officer positions.

On Monday, Seattle Councilmember and Chair of the Budget Committee Teresa Mosqueda said the 2022 budget "fully funds SPD hiring plans while investing $27.5 million in upstream public safety solutions."

SPD plans to hire 125 new officers in 2022.

The budget also focused on creating new positions for community safety programs. Additionally, $26.4 million has been approved in the budget for overtime for officers.

SPD has lost 325 officers to retirements, resignations and cuts over the last year.

The 2022 budget also includes $194 million in affordable housing and $15.4 million in homelessness services.

"To vote in favor of this budget does not necessarily signify agreement with everything on it, but signifies respect for the process, signifies a willingness to go forward and have a budget that can keep the essential services of the city running and the continuation of our local democracy having gone through this very thorough process," said Councilmember Andrew Lewis.

The budget was approved in an 8-1 vote, with Councilmember Kshama Sawant being the only ‘no’ vote.

FOX 13 News has reached out to interim chief Adrian Diaz, the Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Police Officers Guild for comment.

