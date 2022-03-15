Seattle city attorney releases plan for frequent offenders

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison announced Tuesday morning a new initiative that will address high utilizers of the criminal justice system.

The program aims to identify people responsible for repeat criminal activity across the city and to reduce their public safety impacts.

"I am committed to rebuilding our City’s accountability system. Through our High Utilizer Initiative, we will directly address the individuals who create a disproportionate impact on public safety in Seattle. I will coordinate closely with the Seattle Police Department, the King County Prosecutor’s Office, and the King County Jail to disrupt the cycle of crime for these individuals," said Davison.

According to the city, the Attorney’s Office will prioritize the cases of High Utilizers and work in coordination with public safety partners and service providers to ensure these individuals have access to critical social safety programs.

The initiative has identified 118 people who have been responsible for over 2,400 criminal cases over the past five years.

The city said that each person has had 12 or more referrals from the Seattle Police Department (SPD) to the Attorney’s Office in the past 5 years and at least one case referred in the past 8 months.

"High-utilizers have fallen through the cracks of our social safety net and criminal justice system and cannot be ignored. My office will prioritize these cases and continue to advocate for both accountability and behavioral health and substance use interventions to help stop the cycle of addiction, crime, and human suffering we are seeing on our streets," Davison said.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram