Seattle Children's seeking kids as young as 6 months old for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Children as young as 12 can get their vaccine, but Seattle Children's is hoping it can help clear the hurdle for younger kids to get the shots.

You can help in that effort - Seattle Children's is looking for children from 6 months up to 11 years old to take part in the COVID-19 vaccine trials.

EAch child will get two doses of the COVID vaccine, with some getting as many as four shots if they end up getting a placebo at first.

Get more information here from Seattle Children's

What will happen if my child takes part in this study?

If you decide to participate in this research study, your child would:

Receive two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine during the study.

Receive two to four shots during the study, as some children may get placebo first and vaccine later.

Have blood drawn to measure antibodies ("germ fighters").

Record reactions after the shots and tell the study team.

Receive $100 for each planned clinic visit.

Receive $5 for each full week of completed e-diary.

