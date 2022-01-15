Seattle Children's Hospital unable to give COVID tests due to critical shortages

article

Seattle Children’s Hospital is temporarily unable to offer COVID-19 tests due to supply and staff shortages.

The hospital is ordinarily able to provide COVID tests for patients in the Emergency Department or Urgent Care, but a critical shortage of tests has forced them to nix the option for now, except for patients at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease.

It is unknown how long the hospital’s shortage will last, but this is not the only pressure health care centers are facing around the state.

The Washington State Hospital Association on Friday said hospitals are in their "worst situation" since the pandemic began – with non-urgent procedures on hold, hospitals straining capacity and a shortage in supplies.

RELATED: Washington hospitals in 'worst situation' yet since COVID-19 pandemic started: WSHA

READ MORE: UW Medicine sees record-number of COVID patients in its hospitals

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: