Seattle Children's Hospital confirms first COVID death

Seattle Children's Hospital has confirmed its first patient death from COVID-19.

According to hospital officials, the death occurred last week.

"We are saddened to confirm that the first patient death from COVID-19 at Seattle Children’s occurred last week, despite the extraordinary efforts of the care team. This hits all of us close to home, and the patient and family are in the thoughts and hearts of the Seattle Children’s community. For privacy reasons, we cannot share any additional information at this time," said Dr. John K. McGuire, Chief Division of Pediatrics Critical Care Medicine.

Hospital officials have not released the name or age of the child.

The news comes as COVID cases are rising among children across the country.

Over 121,000 cases of COVID-19 among children in the U.S. were reported in mid-August.

While many experts say vaccines for children are desperately needed, some say it may be a while before parents with younger kids can get their shots.

Speaking on NPR’s "Morning Edition" On Aug. 24, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said it’s "unlikely" that there will be federal approval of COVID-19 vaccines for young children before the end of this year.

"I've got to be honest, I don't see the approval for kids — 5 to 11 — coming much before the end of 2021," Collins said.

Until a vaccine for children becomes widely available, Collins pressed the importance of face masks to curb the spread of the virus.

FOX TV Digital Team contributed to this story.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram