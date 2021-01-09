Head of Seattle Children's Research asked to resign following complaints of racism

A leading doctor and prominent figure at Seattle Children's Research Institute was asked to resign last week following complaints of racist behavior at the institute.

On Friday, Dr. Jim Hendricks, the President of Seattle Children's Research Institute was asked to step down, Dr. Jeff Sperring, CEO at Seattle Children's confirmed in a statement to Q13 News.

Sperring said Hendricks' resignation followed recent complaints from staff, community members, and stakeholders. After having numerous conversations, Sperring asked Hendricks to resign.

"We have patients who need hope, care and cures and cannot afford any distractions that might compromise the services we provide," Sperring said.

The decision comes months after a leading doctor for Seattle Children's Odessa clinic, Dr. Ben Danielson accused the hospital of racism toward patients and colleagues.

Danielson was a senior medical director at Odessa Brown for nearly 20 years. In a Crosscut article, Danielson told the publication partial reasoning for his resignation was due to what he described the institution as being "replete with racism and a disregard for people who don't look like them in leadership."

Danielson also told the publication he experienced racism among the hospital's administration, but declined to name anyone.

Prior to his forced resignation, a complaint against Hendricks was made in 2009, but an investigation found no wrongdoing, Sperring said.

Seattle Children's announced a Board Assessment committee comprised of a diverse group of trustees and community members will hire an independent expert to look into racism and bias at the hospital. A re-review of the 2009 investigation will also be conducted.

"I appreciate the deep commitment we all have to this organization," Sperring said. "It is now time to move forward to focus on the care we provide to children and families while allowing the committee and outside expert to do their work."