Seattle CEO Dan Price accused of assaulting woman; attorney claims allegations are false

The CEO and founder of Gravity Payments, who became well-known for taking a pay cut to raise his employees' salaries, is accused of assaulting a woman, according to The Seattle Times. Dan Price's attorney claims the allegations are false.

According to court documents obtained by the Times, the 37-year-old is facing allegations of forcing an unwanted kiss on a woman back in January. In February, he was charged with fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, and fourth-degree reckless driving. Price has not yet been arraigned on the charges.

On Jan. 24, the 26-year-old woman called Seattle Police reporting that she met Price at a restaurant in Capitol Hill on Jan. 20. According to The Seattle Times, she and Price sent messages to each other on Instagram about work, and planned to meet in person to discuss "professional matters". After the dinner meeting, prosecutors say Price invited her into his Tesla to wait for her Uber to arrive, attempted to kiss her and grabbed her by the throat when she refused.

According to the woman's claims, the Uber was taking too long to arrive, so she called her boyfriend to pick her up at the Northgate park-and-ride. Court documents say Price drove her to the parking lot, and started driving "Doughnuts" as they waited for the boyfriend to arrive. She claims she was frightened, because he drank alcohol during the dinner meeting.

Price's attorney, Mark Middaugh, gave the following statement to FOX 13 News:

"These allegations are absolutely false. Dan Price’s successful business leadership and advocacy for progressive causes have made him a target for all kinds of smears. We have already obtained evidence that contradicts key details of the police report and raises serious doubts about the complainant’s credibility. Mr. Price respects the legal process and is confident that he will be vindicated in court."

Price is scheduled to appear in Seattle Municipal Court on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.