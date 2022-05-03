Seattle boathouse fire: 1 person hurt, 3 boats burned

Crews put out a fire Tuesday afternoon in South Seattle that injured one person, and burned three boats and a boathouse.

Firefighters were called around 1:30 p.m. to a boathouse on 1st Ave. near SR 99 and W. Marginal Way.

Video from a nearby traffic camera showed smoke billowing into the sky. Crews appeared to have knocked down the fire just before 2:00 p.m.

It was too early to know what may have caused the fire or the extent of damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.