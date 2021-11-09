Seattle, Bellevue schools cancel class on Friday, citing staffing shortages

Seattle Public Schools and the Bellevue School District are closed Friday due to staffing shortages.

City schools are closed Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, but SPS and BSD are also cancelling classes Friday, saying they "do not believe [they] have adequate personnel to open schools."

This means no in-person or remote instruction on Thursday or Friday. Seattle schools will make up this day off at the end of the school year.

Bellevue schools are also taking a similar measure, citing "staff shortages, anticipated inclement weather and COVID-19 restrictions." Regualarly scheduled after school activities will also be canceled.

Classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 15.

Officials recognize that such short notice "creates challenging circumstances for many families."

"We recognize that this notice may result in the need for childcare for families. Right at School, our partner in providing childcare, is on hand to assist those who wish to get quick access to their services. Specific information regarding Right at School will be provided on our website," Bellevue schools said.

Friday, January 28 will be the makeup day for Bellevue.

