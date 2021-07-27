Seattle bar requiring proof of vaccination for customers

Some businesses in Seattle say they are voluntarily adding more requirements for their customers to say safe from COVID.

About a month ago, the state of Washington fully reopened. For a lot of businesses, this was the first time they could operate without limiting restrictions in place.

Now, some businesses are making the choice themselves to implement new rules to stay safe.

On Tuesday, Queer/Bar in Seattle announced via social media they would require guests to show proof of vaccination starting Friday, July 30.

Other businesses in the area say they will follow the trend, including Marmite, who says they are already requiring proof of vaccination.

For some people who frequent Capitol Hill, the neighborhood where these businesses are located, they say they are behind the change.

"I’m a healthcare worker; I’m a medical doctor. So, I promote getting vaccinated," said Christian Vanrooyen.

However, it is a divisive topic.

On Q13’s Facebook page, hundreds of people commented in less than an hour on both sides of the argument.

