Seattle area Nordstrom stores to hold hiring events ahead of holiday season

article

Nordstrom is looking to fill nearly 500 seasonal and regular jobs in the Greater Seattle Area ahead of the holiday season, and will be holding a hiring event at stores in late October.

The department store will host hiring events at local Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores between October 22–29, from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Employees hired during the holiday season can get up to $650 in incentive pay, and employees who work overnight shifts will receive premium pay.

All employees get a 20% discount and benefits like medical coverage and employer-matched retirement plans.

You can find a full list of Nordstrom jobs here.

RELATED: Black Friday 2021 holiday shoppers could battle empty shelves, toy expert warns

READ MORE: USPS, FedEx release 2021 holiday shipping deadlines

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram