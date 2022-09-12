Seattle-area concrete union workers reach deal with employers

Seattle-area concrete mixer drivers have reached a deal with their respective companies, more than a year after their contract expired.

Negotiations led to a nearly five-month-long strike, which led to delays in construction projects like the West Seattle Bridge repairs and Sound Transit Light Rail expansions.

According to Teamsters Local 174, the union that represents King County concrete workers, most of the members' top priorities were resolved; including medical coverage for active employees, pension increases, and new rules to solve workplace issues

"Yesterday’s ratification is a victory for the Teamsters, one truly earned through blood, sweat, and tears," said Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks in a statement. "In the end, we got significantly more than these companies ever wanted to give, and we proved once again that the members of Teamsters Local 174 are militant, strong, and will not be bullied into submission by any employer — even groups of companies that run King County construction like a cartel."

Teamsters said the only thing that was missing from the agreement was an adjusted medical plan for retired members.

The new agreement protects more than 225 concrete workers at Cadman, CalPortland, Salmon Bay Sand and Gravel, and Stoneway Concrete through 2025.