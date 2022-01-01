Expand / Collapse search
Seattle apartment building evacuated over collapse concerns

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Beacon Hill
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo credit: Seattle Fire

SEATTLE - Seattle Fire Department evacuated an apartment in North Beacon Hill, due to concerns the building is at risk of collapsing.

The apartment building is located near Beacon Ave S and 15th Ave S, and at around 4 p.m., fire officials arrived to evacuate residents from the building. A structural engineer from the city’s Department of Construction and Inspections has been requested to evaluate any damage.

King County Metro is providing the displaced residents with a warm shelter, according to officials.

People are asked to avoid the area. It is unknown when or if the apartment will reopen.

