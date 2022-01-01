Seattle apartment building evacuated over collapse concerns

article

Seattle Fire Department evacuated an apartment in North Beacon Hill, due to concerns the building is at risk of collapsing.

The apartment building is located near Beacon Ave S and 15th Ave S, and at around 4 p.m., fire officials arrived to evacuate residents from the building. A structural engineer from the city’s Department of Construction and Inspections has been requested to evaluate any damage.

King County Metro is providing the displaced residents with a warm shelter, according to officials.

People are asked to avoid the area. It is unknown when or if the apartment will reopen.

