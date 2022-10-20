Expand / Collapse search

Seattle air quality: Some Puget Sound-area schools closed due to 'unhealthy' conditions

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
On Wednesday, the air quality in Seattle was ranked worst worldwide, according to IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company that monitors real-time air quality.

SEATTLE - Seattle's air quality has ranked among the worst in the world this week. At one point Wednesday, air quality was ranking as the second worst. 

According to IQAir, Seattle had an air quality of 230 before 7 a.m. Thursday, which was considered "very unhealthy."

Due to the conditions, some schools in the region had to close its campuses on Thursday: 

  • Forest Ridge School: Closed but operating remotely. Campus closed to due poor air quality. Digital, asynchronous learning day. 
  • Olympia Waldorf School: Closed, No kindergarten or preschool. Due to unhealthy air quality school is closed.
  • Seattle Waldorf School: ALL CAMPUSES CLOSED; no programs in session due to air quality.

This week, multiple school districts had to cancel outdoor activities and practices or moved them indoors. 

As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Seattle had the worst air quality in the world. Seattle kept the ranking at second-worst air quality throughout the day.  

This is a developing story, and will be updated