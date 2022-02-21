Police locate stolen vehicle, puppy that was inside still missing

SeaTac Police have located a truck that was stolen out of the McMicken Heights Safeway parking lot with a 10-week-old puppy inside.

Police describe the stolen truck as a black and gray 2002 Ford F250 with a winch on the front and a toolbox in the back with WA License BPY1099. It was stolen from the Safeway parking lot around noon on Sunday.

A 10-week-old yellow lab mix puppy named ‘Lucca’ was inside the truck and was also stolen.

The truck was found, but Lucca was not inside.

Lucca’s owner, Shelley Slater, is pleading for his return. Her boyfriend took him to the grocery store with him because the pup was being loud while Slater was on a Zoom call, so her boyfriend was trying to help her out.

Slater named him Lucca, which means ‘Bringer of Light’. She said Lucca lifted her spirits after her 14-year-old lab passed away.

"I'm very concerned for Lucca. I just want to make sure he's okay. Even if I don't end up getting him back, I want to make sure he's okay because he's a really, really sweet puppy," Slater said.

Deputies spotted the stolen truck on Monday in White Center. It was heading toward Seattle, but they couldn’t pursue it when it refused to stop because of new policing laws.

If you spot ‘Lucca,' call 911 and reference case number C22005952.

