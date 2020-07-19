SeaTac clerk stabbed in unprovoked attack, police say

A grocery store clerk is in the hospital after being stabbed Sunday morning in an "unprovoked attack," according to the King County Sheriffs Office.

SeaTac Police responded to the incident around 12:45 p.m. of the reported stabbing on the 2800 block of S. 200th St. Officials said the 34-year-old man stabbed the clerk at the All Star Grocery & Video store.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, but after a short police pursuit, was arrested.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time, but KCSO said the man had a murder warrant for his arrest from Georgia.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and a spokesperson for HMC said the victim is believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

SeaTac Police are currently investigation the incident.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.