Search warrant served in case of missing pregnant woman from Pierce County; FBI assisting

The search continues for Kassanndra Cantrell, a missing and pregnant Pierce County woman family members haven’t seen or heard from in a week.

The investigation into Cantrell's disappearance escalated Monday evening with a search warrant served at the home of Cantrell’s ex-boyfriend near South K street and 35th Street in Tacoma.

Pierce County sheriffs detectives say so far they haven’t found any evidence inside the home. FBI agents are assisting.

Cantrell, 33, drove away from her family's home in Parkland Tuesday morning. She was driving a white 2014 Mazda 3 sedan with the license plate AXV1638. Her car was found abandoned on East 25th Street in Tacoma - near the Tacoma Dome - a few days later.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office Detective Ed Troyer said investigators are treating her disappearance as a homicide unless they uncover evidence that proves otherwise. He said they're also working to confirm that Cantrell is pregnant. Troyer said Cantrell told her family she was pregnant but they're looking for documentation from a doctor.

Deputies are asking residents in Tacoma and Parkland to check home surveillance videos for any signs of Kassanndra or her 2014 White Mazda M3 between Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Friday, Aug. 28.

Kassanndra's mother, Marie Smith, says her daughter is excited to be having a baby. She's begging the public to come forward with what they know.

“I’m grateful, I’m super grateful to Pierce County and Tacoma Police for all the work they’re doing, but we still need more, somebody out there has to have a camera of some kind or doorbell cam, something, they have to have seen her in the area or her car at least, maybe we can see if she was taken some place,” Marie Smith said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.