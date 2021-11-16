'He was hanging on for dear life:' Community searches for Whatcom County man swept away by floodwater

A search is underway for a Whatcom County man who police say was swept away by floodwaters.

The family of 59-year-old Jose Garcia said that he was last seen driving to work between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday. He got stuck in a blueberry field and water overtook his car.

Everson police said he was swept by the current on Main Street and his last location was that he was hanging onto a tree about 300 feet from his car.

He was on the phone with his family for an hour while hanging onto the tree before the call dropped.

"We don't even know what to do anymore…He was hanging on for dear life," Jose's daughter Dulce told FOX 13. "He was literally begging my brother to come help him."

When police first got the 911 call on Monday, they weren't able to immediately respond because of the depth and speed of the current. They rushed to the scene about two and a half hours after the initial call, but they were unable to locate him.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram