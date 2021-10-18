Deputies: Missing teen in Snohomish County found safe

article

A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing over the weekend in Snohomish County has been located and is now safe.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Taylor Goodridge was last seen at a party with more than 100 people on 62nd Avenue Northwest Avenue in Stanwood on Saturday night.

According to deputies, she was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. standing outside near a fire on the property.

Deputies, a search and rescue team and Stillaguamish Tribal police were involved in the search.

On Monday morning, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said she was located at an Arlington home and is safe.

