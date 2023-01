A person was shot early Wednesday morning after a shooting in Northgate.

Seattle police said the shooting happened on North Northgate Way and Meridian Avenue before 4 a.m.

Investigators said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect fled. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.