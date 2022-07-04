Search underway for suspect after man fatally shot in Lacey

Lacey police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Sunday night.

At about 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man who had gunshot wounds in a field in the 5400 block of 50th Avenue Southeast, just south Rainier Vista Park.

According to police, multiple people reported hearing an argument before shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they performed life-saving measures on the man but he died from his injuries.

Investigators said the incident appeared to have started in a neighborhood and moved to the field near the park.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man, in his early 20s and wearing all black clothing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).