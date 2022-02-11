Search underway for suspect after Des Moines apartment shooting

article

Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Thursday night at a Des Moines apartment left a man injured.

Before midnight, officers responded to the 22800 block of 30th Avenue South for a reported shooting.

As officers arrived at the scene, dispatch said that a person was shot inside an apartment and another person had a handgun outside.

Officers went inside the home and found a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds and provided medical aid until medics arrived. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center but his condition is not known.

Police said there were other people inside the apartment but they were not hurt.

The investigation remains ongoing.

