Search underway for person of interest after Omak couple found dead on their property

Okanogan County deputies are searching for a person of interest in connection with the deaths of an Omak couple.

On Tuesday morning, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home to do a welfare check on two people. A deputy was advised that Dave Covey, 80, and Gerlyn Covey, 66, went to their property off Nealy Road, left their Omak home on Sunday and hadn’t been in contact with any family members since.

A couple days earlier, deputies responded to a report of a car that was left at the gate of the property. They found the car at the location and it had belonged to the Covey’s.

A deputy contacted family at the property and they were not able to locate the couple. The case was upgraded to a missing persons investigation.

On Wednesday morning, a search and rescue team was brought in to help deputies look for the missing couple.

Later that evening, deputies located the bodies of the couple on their property, according to a news release. The investigation into their deaths remains ongoing.

While searching the property, deputies saw a man, who they said is a person of interest in this case. He ran from deputies both times.

The man is believed to be armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing an older green camouflage jacket and dark pants.

According to deputies, personal belongings belonging to the Covey’s and their two dogs were found in a nearby cabin he was seen running from.

Anyone with information on the person of interest’s identity or the deaths, is asked to call the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

