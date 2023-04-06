Search underway for missing Woman last seen at Friday's Mariners game

article

Seattle police are asking the public's help in finding a missing 58-year-old woman who was last seen at Friday night's Mariners game.

Detectives said Leticia Martinez-Cosman hasn't contacted her family since and she was last seen with a man at T-Mobile Park on March 31.

Police have interviewed him.

Martinez-Cosma is described as having green eyes and brown hair, is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone who sees her or has any information about this case is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.